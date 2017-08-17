Ballybunion councillor says family of missing man hoping for closure following fresh Garda appeal

The family of missing Ballybunion man William Mulvihill are hoping new information may provide closure.

That’s according to Ballybunion Sinn Féin Cllr Robert Beasley speaking as Gardaí renew their appeal for information on the wherabouts of the 54-year old who went missing almost a year ago.

William Mulvihill was last seen near the N69 Tralee to Listowel bypass at a roundabout at Kielduff on Sunday, August 21st 2016.

He’s described as being 5 foot 3′ inches in height of medium build with green eyes with red hair and a moustache – he was last seen wearing a tweed suit jacket, chequered shirt and blue jeans.

Cllr Beasley said it’s been a very long year for Mr Mulvihill’s family – they are hoping new information may provide closure: