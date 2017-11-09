Ballinskelligs owned construction company files for bankruptcy in New York

A New York construction company, owned by a Ballinskelligs family, has filed for bankruptcy.

Navillus Tile Inc was established by Ballinskelligs native Donal O Sullivan after he emigrated to the US with his brothers Kevin and Leonard and sister Helen.

The company was hit by a $76m fine in September after a court judgement which found it had avoided paying union wages and benefit payments.

Navillus Construction was a major sponsor in supporting gaelic games in Gaelic Park in New York, and in donating labour after Hurricane Sandy to help Irish neighbourhoods in the city.

The family also continued to support several community events in Ballinskelligs.