Ballinskelligs man claims equivalent of junior Nobel prize

Research by a Ballinskelligs man has won the equivalent of a junior Nobel prize.

23-year-old Jamie Sugrue, a human health and diseases graduate from Trinity College Dublin, beat off thousands of submissions to the global Undergraduate Awards to be selected as the Life Sciences Award winner.

His study focused on the inflammation of protein in cells and how this interacts with certain diseases.

Jamie is now doing a PhD in immunology and is looking for women who got contaminated Anti-D blood products in the late 1970s and did not contract Hepatitis C: