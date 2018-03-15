Balko Des Flos Wins The Ryanair Chase

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Balko des Flos has won the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.

It’s a victory for owner Michael O’Leary in the race he sponsors, and for jockey Davy Russell.

Gordon Elliott trained a double in the opening two races on day three of the Festival.

6-to-1 chance Delta Work took the Pertemps Network Final Handicap Hurdle again under Davy Russell in a photo finish from Glenloe.

Earlier, Shattered Love was a 4-to-1 winner for Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy of the opening race of the day – the JLT Novices’ Chase.

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend has won The Stayers Hurdle with Penhill.

Gordon Elliott claimed his sixth winner of the festival, with 5-to-1 shot The Storyteller taking the Brown Advisory Plate. ahead of 25-to-1 shot Splash of Ginge.

In all it’s been a great day for the Irish as Dave Keena now reports……………

Willie Mullins has since claimed his seventh winner of the festival with Laurina a 7-to-4-on winner of the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

The 5.30 was won by Missed Approach at odds at 8/1