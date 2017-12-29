Balance should be sought in relation to Skelligs and Star Wars

Balance should be sought in relate to the Skelligs.

That’s according to former ‘Oifigeach Oidhreachta’ in the region, Seán Mac a’tSithigh.

Debate has raged in relation to marketing of the islands as a destination for Star Wars fans and whether that conflicts with its UNESCO world heritage status as an early Christian monastic site.

The former heritage officer in the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht said the Skelligs are unique:

Speaking on Radio Kerry’s Caint Chiarraí, the Kerry journalist said recent surveys show employment is badly needed in areas such as Uíbh Ráthach and balance needs to be struck in terms of tourism and providing opportunities: