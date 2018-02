Bakeries in Kerry have raised bread production by up to 75%.

Ahead of the expected cold snap, coupled with Storm Emma, demand for bread in the county has reached unprecedented levels.

Helen O’Sullivan, of O’Sullivan’s Bakery in Killorglin, says many stores in Kerry ran out of bread late last night or early this morning.

She says the increased demand has brought extra headaches, however, O’Sullivan’s bakery has stepped up production to meet demand.