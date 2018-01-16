Baile na nGall: TP Ó Conchúir agus Rita Begley

By
radiokerrynews
-

Tuairisc speisialta déanta ag Katie-Jane Cronin do Caint Chiarraí i nBaile na nGall i gCorca Dhuibhne. Labhraíonn Katie-Jane le TP Ó Conchúir agus le Rita Begley.

