Do you find yourself lonley at weekends and want to know how to combat it? Well Baile Mhuire has some vacencies for new people and Aiden Kelly and Rose Daly droped into the Radio Kerry studios today to tell us what Baile Mhuire is all about.
Inquest hears cause of death of murdered Tralee woman
An inquest into the death of a Tralee woman earlier this year has heard she died from brain swelling and bleeding into the brain...
Gardaí confirm three sightings of a missing man from North Kerry
Gardaí have confirmed three sightings of a missing man from North Kerry. 47-year-old Barry Ahern went missing on Monday from his home in Tullahinell, Ballylongford. He's...
Secondary school children treated for minor injuries after Donegal bus crash
8 secondary school children have been treated for minor injuries in hospital after a bus crash in Donegal this morning. The bus with 19 passengers...
Baile Mhuire
Sepsis
Dr. Vida Hamilton informs us all the information we need to know about sepsis for Kerry people re University Hospital Kerry http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Sepsis.mp3
Colm Keane – September 13th, 2017
On In Conversation this week, Joe McGill is joined by Colm Keane, the author, journalist and broadcaster, who has just published a new book...