Motorists are being advised there’s been a bad oil spill on the main Scartaglin to Castleisland road.

It’s also affecting the road through Castleisland town.

Kerry County Council and Gardai are dealing with the spill at the moment, but there’s already been one crash.

Motorists are asked to drive with extreme caution, especially over the bypass and on to the Tralee road out of Castleisland.