Bad Buskers

Cllr Niall Kelliher is calling for buskers to be vetted before being alowed to taking to the streets in Killarney.
Kerry received less than average rainfall during the month of August. Figures released by Met Éireann show rainfall values were variable across the country, with...
A major tourism conference, focusing on growing and enhancing the Wild Atlantic Way, opens in Listowel today. Hosted by Kerry County Council, the two-day event...
An oral hearing is to begin today into the Listowel Bypass project. The proposed €40 million bypass would link the N69 Tralee Limerick and the...
Terrace Talk – September 4th, 2017
Former Kerry hurler James McCarthy was in studio looking back at the All-Ireland senior hurling final, Eoin Hand discusses the Irish team's performance against...
Weight Watchers
Deirdre spoke to a West Limerick woman who has lost 11 stone over the past few years through a Weight Watchers clinic. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Weight_loss.mp3
Preview of Listowel races
TV's Daithi O'Sé and Maura Derrane discussed the upcoming Listowel races and the fasion show which will be judged by Daithi and Maura. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Listowel_Races.mp3