A ceremony to lay to rest a stillborn baby, whose death is part of a garda investigation, has taken place in Listowel.

Yesterday afternoon, the family of Baby Ava Heaphy, including her mother, gathered in St John Paul the Second cemetery in Listowel for the service.

The infant was stillborn hours after her mother was admitted to University Hospital Kerry last Sunday following an assault. Parish priest, Canon Declan O’Connor, spoke to Treasa Murphy.