Aware encourages people in Kerry with depression to seek help

A support group says depression can happen at any time of year.

Aware is encouraging people impacted by depression or bipolar disorder in Kerry to reach out and avail of their services.

Support groups meet at the Community Development Building on Upper Rock Street, Tralee on Tuesday at 8pm.





At 7.30pm every Monday a meeting is held at the KDYS, Fairhill, Killarney.

People can also contact Aware on 1800 80 48 48 to speak to trained volunteers.

Director of Services with Aware Brid O’Meara says the meeings, which have a confidentiality clause, happen all year round: