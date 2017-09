Two Killarney hotels have been announced as winners at the 2017 Gold Medal Awards.

The Malton was named Ireland’s Four-Star Hotel, while Aidan Moynihan of Hotel Killarney won the outstanding service award.

The winners of the 2017 Gold Medal Awards, in association with Hotel & Catering Review magazine, were announced at an event in Kilkenny’s Lyrath Estate.

Now in their 29th year, they draw entries from hundreds of hotels, restaurants, guesthouses, spas and catering businesses across the country.