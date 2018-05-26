Awards presented to Kerry Business Women

The achievements of over 30 leading businesswomen in the county have been celebrated at the annual Connect Kerry Women in Business Awards.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Ann Kenny of John Ross Jewellers for her 60 years of service.

The Community Champion Award which is sponsored by Radio Kerry was presented to Marian Barnes of Recovery Haven.





The Connect Kerry Best Large Business went to Ceara Scanlon of the INEC in the Killarney, and the most inspirational Business Woman Award went to Gillian Morris of the H2 Group in Listowel.