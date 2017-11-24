Award-winning Triathlete Vicky says her parents were her inspiration

A Kerry woman who was honoured by An Taoiseach this week for overcoming ill-health to complete a triathlon, says she owes her optimistic attitude to her parents.

Vicky McCarthy from Tralee was presented with the national ‘Spirit of Triathlon’ award by Triathlon Ireland at a ceremony in Dublin, attended by Leo Varadkar.

She was nominated by her family and fellow athletes from Tralee, in recognition of her courage and determination in overcoming ill-health since childhood.

Having undergone major surgery at the age on of ten, Vicky was discouraged from participating in sport by medical advisors – but this didn’t stop her from deciding to complete a triathlon this year.

She says she owes a lot to the support of her parents: