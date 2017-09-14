Avril Sheehan Spillane, Lackabane Village, Killarney & formerly of Burnfort, Mallow, Co. Cork.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Friday from 5pm to 8pm.  Cremation will take place in the Island Crematorium Cork for family & Avril’s close friends.  No flowers by request, donations if desired to the Kerry Hospice Foundation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR