Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney tomorrow Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Cremation will take place in the Island Crematorium Cork for family & Avril’s close friends. No flowers by request, donations if desired to the Kerry Hospice Foundation.
Baile Mhuire
Do you find yourself lonley at weekends and want to know how to combat it? Well Baile Mhuire has some vacencies for new people...
Avril Sheehan Spillane, Lackabane Village, Killarney & formerly of Burnfort, Mallow, Co. Cork.
Lagostovegas Wins The Feature At Listowel
The €60,000 Ladbrokes Ireland Handicap Hurdle the feature contest on Day five of the Listowel Harvest Festival has been won by the Willie Mullins-trained...
Sepsis
Dr. Vida Hamilton informs us all the information we need to know about sepsis for Kerry people re University Hospital Kerry http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/Sepsis.mp3
Colm Keane – September 13th, 2017
On In Conversation this week, Joe McGill is joined by Colm Keane, the author, journalist and broadcaster, who has just published a new book...
Evening Sports Update
GAA Malachy O'Rourke will remain in charge of Monaghan for the 2018 season. The Farney men have won two Ulster titles under his stewardship. SOCCER This...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCER The Republic of Ireland have dropped 5 places to 34th in the latest FIFA World Rankings. The fall is a result of this month's disappointing...