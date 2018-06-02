The vast majority of us welcome the hot weather of late but there’s always a downside. Midges have been out in force and apparently, they’re particularly vicious in Lyreacrompane. Peter Harty of CH Chemists in Tralee has some advice to keep them away while Mick Gallagher has penned a poem about Lyreacrompane’s notorious midges.
Bikers from 25 countries in Killarney for Ireland BikeFest
People from over 25 countries have travelled to Killarney this weekend for Ireland BikeFest. Tens of thousands of bikers and biking enthusiasts will take part...
Ireland South MEP warns CAP funding could see cuts of up to 15% post-Brexit
An Ireland South MEP has warned funding for the Common Agricultural Policy could face cuts of 15 per cent after Brexit. The EU's Budget Committee...
Heritage trail launched in Maharees
A heritage trail has been launched in West Kerry. The Maharees Heritage Trail was launched by Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin...
How to Avoid the Miniscule Menaces – June 1st, 2018
The vast majority of us welcome the hot weather of late but there’s always a downside. Midges have been out in force and apparently,...
Call from the Dáil – June 1st, 2018
Michael O’Regan, parliamentary correspondent with The Irish Times, discusses the reaction in Leinster House to last week’s historic referendum result. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/dAil.mp3
Should Tralee’s new Courthouse be Located on the Denny Site? – June 1st, 2018...
Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan believes the site that Kerry Group gifted to the people of Tralee four years ago would be an ideal location...