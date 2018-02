The average rent in Kerry has jumped by just over ten per cent in a year.

According to property website Daft.ie, the average rent in the county stood at €735 per month in the final quarter of 2017.

The average rent for a one-bed apartment is almost €500 (€498), its nearly €580 (€578) for a two-bedroom house and around €690 for a three-bedroom house.

€751 is the average rent for a four-bed house and €775 for a five-bed house.