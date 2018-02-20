Average re-letting time for council houses in Kerry over 38 weeks

The average re-letting time for council houses in Kerry in 2016 was over 38 weeks.

The National Oversight and Audit Commission revealed the details in its latest Performance Indicators in Local Authorities report.

This report provides the latest figures from local authorities nationwide in a number of sectors, including housing, roads, water and planning.

The average time from the date of vacation of a dwelling to when a new tenancy commences in Kerry is 38.9 weeks.

This figure is above the national average of 33 weeks.

The longest average wait to re-let a house nationally is 111 weeks in Cork City Council, while Monaghan County Council has the shortest wait of 8 weeks.

However, Kerry County Council has one of the lowest average expenditures when it comes to the cost of getting dwellings ready for tenants; each dwelling costs €10,474 to restore, well below the national average of nearly €16,000 (€15,877).