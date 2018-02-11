Average price of three-bed semi-detached in Kerry just over €186,000

Demand for property in Ireland’s regional cities is increasing, while inflation on a national level has declined.

That’s according to the new figures published in today’s Sunday Independent covering property prices from July to December of last year.

The report found the average price for a two-bedroom apartment in Kerry to be €117,000; a three-bed semi €186,250, while a four-bed semi in the county was €235,000.

Both Galway and Cork cities are now at price points which could encourage developers back into the market.

Prices of an average 3 bed in Galway rose 13.35 % in the second half of 2017, and now stand at over 268 thousand euro.

Cork experienced a 14 percent rise, with the average price of buying a home now at € 273 grand.

The Residential Property Price Baromoter says the coming year could see new supply built to meet the demand for housing in the area.

Nationally inflation fell from 8.8% in the first half of 2017 to just 2% in the latter half.

Dublin remains the most expensive area of the country to buy property, with an average price of € 921-thousand for a home in D4, followed by € 683-thousand in Dublin 2.

Longford is the least expensive county to purchase a home, where the average house costs 95,000.