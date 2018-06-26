Average price of three bed semi detached house in Kerry stands at €216,000

The average price of a three-bed semi detached house in Kerry has increased by almost two per cent in a three-month period.

Between March and June, the average price for that type of property stood at €216,500.

The REA Average House Price Survey also reveals that prices in Kerry rose by almost 5% in the past year.





In Killarney, the average price for a three-bed semi-detached house is €275,000 and supply in the town is improving; local agent Donal Culloty says there are a number of bidders for every property.

The average time required to sell a three-bed semi in Killarney has increased from six to eight weeks in the first quarter of 2018.

In Tralee, agent Eddie Barrett says there is big demand coupled with a lack of supply as there are no new housing developments coming on-stream.

The average price for a three-bed semi in the town is €158,000.

The average semi-detached house nationally now costs almost €232,500.