Average price of agricultural land in Kerry just over €7,800 per acre

The average price of agricultural land in Kerry last year was just over €7,800 per acre.

That’s according to the Irish Farmers’ Journal which has published its land price report for 2017 showing a national average price of around €9,000 per acre.

Across the country over 78,300 acres were offered for sale.

In 2017 in Kerry 2,697 acres were offered for sale.

54 farms were offered for sale.

The average price per acre was €7,817 with a price range of €1,216 to €18,500 which reflects the wide variation in land types in the county.

The leasing of land ranged from €150 to €200 per acre.

2017 brought a slight improvement in prices compared to 2016 but the amount of farms and number of acres of land offered for sale continued to fall.

Among the sales highlighted in the report were 20 acres in Lixnaw for €370,000, 52 acres with a dwelling in Currow for €600,000 and a 79 acre farm outside Listowel for €705,000.