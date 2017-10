The average house price in Kerry has increased by 5.2 per cent to just over €180,000 according to the latest Daft.ie survey.

The survey also revealed an 8 per cent increase in the price of an average house throughout the Munster region.

The latest report from Daft.ie shows there were just 240,000 on the market last month – 4 per cent fewer than in September 2016.

Daft.ie Economist Ronan Lyons says while the lack of supply is the real issue, there’s an element of panic that’s concerning: