Average Basic Payment to Kerry farmers is €8,500

The average payment made to farmers in Kerry under the Basic Payment Scheme from the European Union last year was almost €8,500.

A Freedom of Information request made by the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association revealed that around 7,600 payments were made in Kerry in 2017 totalling €64 million.

Two farmers in the county received a basic payment of over €100,000.





Meanwhile, refunds of deductions made from the 2016 payment have been issued to 5,900 farmers in Kerry; €654,000 is to be reimbursed.