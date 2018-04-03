Average asking price for three-bed semi in Kerry increases by 7%

Average asking prices for houses in Kerry are continuing to increase compared to last year but apartment prices have fallen.

That’s according property website My Home.ie, which has published data for the first quarter of the year.

It shows that price inflation for four-bed semi-detached houses was highest in Kerry; the average asking price for such a property was €187,000 in the first three months of 2018.

The average asking price for a three-bed semi-detached house rose over 7% to €145,000.

However, there was a 14% annual decrease in the average asking price for two bed apartments to just over €119,000.