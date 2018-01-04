Average asking price for four-bed semi in Kerry increases by 19%

The average asking price for a four-bed semi-detached house in Kerry has increased by over 19% in a year.

Property website MyHome.ie data shows that in the final three months of 2017 the average asking price for this type of property was €170,000; this remained unchanged from the previous quarter.

The average asking price for a three-bed semi-detached house was €142,750, which was slightly down on the previous quarter.

There was a more significant 5% quarterly increase in average asking prices for two-bed apartments at €110,000.