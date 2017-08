The average age of houses in Kerry is 28 years.

That’s according to data from the Central Statistics Office.

In the second quarter of this year almost 40% of 23,399 houses had a BER rating of C.

A BER is an indication of the energy performance of a house; it has a scale of A to G, and A-rated homes are the most energy efficient and will tend to have the lowest energy bills.

Oil is the most popular choice of heating homes in the county.

36% of the 1,188 commercial buildings had a BER of C.