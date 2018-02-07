All avenues to fund reinstallation of diving boards in Fenit to be explored

All avenues to fund the reinstallation of diving boards in Fenit will be explored.

The Minister of State at the Department of Tourism and Transport, Brendan Griffin, visited the area yesterday, at the request of the Restore Fenit Diving Boards Campaign group.

He says the reinstallation of the boards would be a positive development, not only for the village of Fenit, but for the entire area.

Diving boards in Fenit were removed 15 years ago due to issues relating to public liability, and Kerry County Council has since ruled out reinstating the boards on safety grounds.

Junior Minister Brendan Griffin says the diving boards have good tourism potential, and would tie in with the proposed Tralee-Fenit Greenway.

He says a number of funding streams will be explored, including the Sports Capital Grants, Town and Village Renewal Scheme, and the Flag Scheme.

Additionally, funding may also be sought from Fáilte Ireland, due to the tourism potential of the diving boards, or through Kerry County Council.