Authorities must do more to sell Listowel Bypass to public

Kerry County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland must do more to explain why a bypass would be good for Listowel.

That’s according to Cllr Jimmy Moloney who says the authorities have a job of work to explain the benefits of the bypass and to effectively sell the plan to the people of Listowel.

Kerry County Council has referred the compulsory purchase order for the Listowel Bypass to an Bórd Pleanála and people have until July 7th to make submissions.

Fianna Fail councillor Jimmy Moloney says three groups have concerns about the bypass.

These are landowners affected by the CPO, businesspeople in the town of Listowel and residents of John B Keane road which would be affected by the chosen route.

Cllr Moloney, who’ll be raising the issue at Monday’s meeting of Listowel Municipal District, says each group has legitimate concerns which he claims have not been addressed by the authorities so far.