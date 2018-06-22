Australian travel agents touring Kerry this week

A group of Australian travel agents are visiting Kerry this week.

They’re here as guests of Tourism Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and Australian Pacific Touring (APT), a leading tour operator.

The travel agents all won the opportunity to travel to here – and to try out the brand new ATP island of Ireland tour.





Their itinerary included a guided tour of the Ring of Kerry with Francis Brennan and a Celtic Concert at the Killarney School of Music.

In 2017, Ireland welcomed around 208,000 visitors from Australia and New Zealand, an increase of 2 percent on the previous year.