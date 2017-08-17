Austin Stacks Strictly Come Dancing Festival Dome Aug 26th.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Austin Stacks GAA Club present ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ in the Festival dome at 8pm this Saturday Aug 26th.  Show will be followed by local’s night ‘til late.  Tickets €20 for both events will be on sale at the door on the night. Note Under 18’s are €10 & this allows admission to Strictly Come Dancing event only.  Don’t miss it.  Spectacular show promised.

