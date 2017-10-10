Austin Stacks GAA Club Centenary Gala Dinner Sat October 14th

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Austin Stacks GAA Club will host their Centenary Gala Dinner at the Rose Hotel Tralee this Saturday October 14th.  The Club’s 47 All Ireland Senior medal holders will be honored on the night.  It promises to be a wonderful evening commencing with Champagne reception at 7pm.  Limited tickets still available phone 087 2461732

