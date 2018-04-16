Austin Daly, The Grove, Abbeyfeale, formerly of Kilcormac, Co. Offaly and London

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Tuesday from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive to Requiem Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Relig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Ita’s Hospital Respite Team, Newcastlewest