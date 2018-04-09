Attitudes to Alcohol Consumption – Listowel people leading the conversation in alcohol harms is an evening seminar with special guest Olympic Medalist Kenny Egan and takes place from 7pm to 9pm this Wednesday April 11th at Listowel FRC. Registration on www.eventbrite.ie
Calls for nearly 3000 immediate new beds in hospitals at IMO’s AGM in Killarney
There are calls for nearly 3000 immediate new beds in hospitals around the country. It follows an address an the IMO's AGM in Killarney last...
Pedestrian crossing earmarked for busy and dangerous Killarney junction
A pedestrian crossing is to be included in a traffic calming scheme at a junction previously described as “very busy and very dangerous”. In response...
Listowel MD councillors agreed Schedule of Works Plan
Councillors in the Listowel Municipal District have agreed the Schedule of Works Plan for the area. It maps out maintenance and repair works and prioritises...
Why the Court Poor Box Should be Retained – April 6th, 2018
Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Niall Kelleher, says the court poor box system should be retained but needs reform. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/courtporrbox.mp3
Turbulent Times for Kerry Ladies Football – April 6th, 2018
Kerry captain Sarah Houlihan spoke to Jerry about the resignation of manager Graham Shine midseason and how it’s been a turbulent year off the...
Conor McGregor Arrested in New York – April 6th, 2018
UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has been charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief following an incident at a...