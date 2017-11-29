Atlantic Drift: The Incredible Tale of a Yacht Found on a West Kerry Beach – November 29th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

From Newfoundland all the way to Cloghane in West Kerry, that’s the story of  the Illumia 12 which had been lost at sea since  June when her Italian skipper was rescued by a Canadian coastguard helicopter.

