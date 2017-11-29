Atlantic Drift: The Incredible Tale of a Yacht Found on a West Kerry Beach – November 29th, 2017

From Newfoundland all the way to Cloghane in West Kerry, that’s the story of the Illumia 12 which had been lost at sea since June when her Italian skipper was rescued by a Canadian coastguard helicopter.
Kerry heroes honoured at the Irish Water Safety Annual Awards
Two Kerry men are among those being honoured for saving lives at the Irish Water Safety National Annual Awards. Edward and Cathal Moore are being...
Owner of yacht which drifted 2,000 miles may come to Kerry to retrieve it
The rescued owner of a yacht which drifted over 2,000 miles across the Atlantic from Newfoundland to Fermoyle may come to Kerry to retrieve...
22 patients on trolleys at UHK
There are 22 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today. That's according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation. There's a total...
Has Leo Lost His Lustre? – November 29th, 2017
Has the Taoiseach’s reputation as slick, PR-savvy and sure-footed taken a fall in the wake of the Department of Justice Garda whistleblower email controversy?...
Atlantic Drift: The Incredible Tale of a Yacht Found on a West Kerry Beach...
Skellig Michael Needs Loos – November 29th, 2017
Cllr Michael Cahill says the UNESCO World Heritage site and Star Wars location urgently needs toilets to accommodate visitors. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_29_skelligmichael.mp3