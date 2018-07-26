Tom O’Donoghue has the results from the penultimate round of the Gneeveguilla Mile Series.
Athletics Results From Gneeveguilla Road Mile Series
Kerry v Galway Ladies Under 16 All Ireland Final Match Report
Dan Kearney has a full match report on Kerry's disappointing defeat to Galway in the Ladies Under 16 "A" All-Ireland Football Final in Toomevara.
Thursday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Co. Intermediate Hurling Championship Semi-Finals Kilgarvan 2-14 Kilmoyley 0-11 Causeway 3-19 Dr Crokes 3-15 Killarney Carpet & Furniture Center East Kerry Junior Championship for the...
South Kerry Greenway Protest – July 25th, 2018
Yesterday up to 150 farmers took part in a national IFA protest outside Kerry County Council headquarters. Aisling O’Brien spoke to the group who...
Claim that UHK is at Crisis Point – July 25th, 2018
Fianna Fáil TD, John Brassil, says University Hospital Kerry is dealing with the departure of multiple consultants and that the sole remaining consultant pathologist...
Why Cahersiveen Can Compete with the Best – July 25th, 2018
June O’Connell is opening a distillery in Cahersiveen and says it has the potential to create more than 50 jobs by the third year...