Ireland’s main nursing union believes that the number of nurses being assaulted is much higher than 10 a week.

The INMO says that figures released last week only relate to hospital groups and don’t take account of voluntary facilities.

It says it’s intolerable that the HSE is not doing more to protect its staff.





General Secretary and Ventry native Phil Ni Sheaghdha says the range of assaults varies hugely but all are unacceptable: