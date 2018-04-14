Aspen Grove Solutions says eight jobs may be at risk in company restructure

A Kerry online property management company says eight out of its total workforce of 145 may be at risk as part of its restructuring.

Earlier in the week, Aspen Grove Solutions confirmed to Radio Kerry News that it’s in the middle of a restructuring process.

Aspen Grove Solutions is a global web-based business-to-business property management company.

Its headquarters are in Tralee and it has offices in the US and UK.

It employs 145 people in Kerry and says eight of these positions may be at risk.

The company says it will continue its vision to be a major driver of growth in the region, making a positive contribution to the south-west and beyond.

Aspen Grove Solutions says it’s currently undergoing a minor organisational restructure to allow it serve its existing and expanding list of clients effectively and more efficiently.

In the restructure, the company expanded its workforce recently to support business expansion, however eight positions may be at risk.

The company, which is based on Tralee’s Castlemaine Road, says it’s currently working with team members to review these positions.