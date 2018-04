A campaign, which aims to help people who feel unsafe on a night out, has been launched in Tralee.

The ‘Ask for Angela’ campaign, which began in the UK, has been rolled out by Tralee Chamber Alliance with support from pubs & Gardaí in the town.

Ken Tobin of Tralee Chamber Alliance says the campaign encourages people who might find themselves in an uncomfortable situation to ‘Ask for Angela’ at the bar.