‘Ask Me’ initiative seeks volunteers to help out tourists in Tralee during the summer

Tralee Chamber Alliance is looking for people to volunteer to help out visitors to the town during the summer months.

The idea is to replace the tourist kiosk, with ‘tourism ambassadors’ , who’d be easily identifiable and on hand to help visitors with any queries they have about the town.

This would include directions, recommendations and general tourist information.





A similar scheme has worked very well in Limerick, Cork and Waterford.

Ken Tobin from the Chamber says the ‘Ask Me’ initiative would be ideal for college students, who’d be willing to volunteer a few hours of their time.

Anyone over 18 who’s interested in applying, should email [email protected]

Mr Tobin says, if the project works well, it could be extended: