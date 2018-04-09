Ken Tobin of Tralee Chamber Alliance explained how the campaign will work to help people who feel they’ve got into an uncomfortable or potentially dangerous situation on a night out.
LATEST: Two American tourists killed following tragic accident involving pony and trap on Gap...
Two tourists have been killed following an accident involving a pony trap at the Gap of Dunloe. The alarm was raised at around 2 o'clock...
28 patients on trolleys in UHK
There were 28 patients on trolleys at the Emergency Department of University Hospital Kerry today. The Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation says nationally 532 patients...
Spate of bike thefts hits Tralee
Tralee's been hit by a spate of bicycle thefts. Gardaí say a worrying numbers of bikes have been stolen in the town in recent weeks; ...
Fine Offenders and Give the Money to a Fund to Help Victims – April...
Maria McDonald of the Victims’ Rights Alliance, is calling on the Justice Minister to replace the court poor box with a victim surcharge. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/courtbox.mp3
Honouring a Man Apart – April 9th, 2018
On Saturday, a stained glass window dedicated to Corca Dhuibhne scholar Monsignor Pádraig Ó Fiannachta was unveiled in Ventry. The window, in Sáipéal Naomh Cháitlíona,...
Ask for Angela – April 9th, 2018
