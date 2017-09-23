Ashe centenary events taking place in Kerry, Dublin, Waterford, Cavan and Boston

Commemorations are taking place today in Kerry and Dublin today marking the centenary of the death of patriot, Lios Póil native Tomás Ághas.

One of the key figures of the Rising, the Kerry man died on hunger strike in Dublin on September 25th 1917 from complications of pneumonia aged 32.

Events are taking place throughout the week in Kerry, Dublin, Cavan, Waterford and Boston in the United States.

A special exhibition was unveiled this morning in Lusk, Co. Dublin, where the Kerry man was once a teacher.

A conference exploring the legacy of Tomás Ághas meanwhile gets underway in Saint MacCullins Community Centre shortly.

The unveiling of a statue of Thomas Ashe will take place at 2 o’clock this afternoon at his birthplace in Kinard in Co. Kerry.

At the same time ceremonies will take place in Glasnevin Cemetery where the Kerry patriot is buried.

A special Mass in Lispole, Co. Kerry tomorrow plus ceremonies in City Hall Dublin, the National Museum, Cabra Library, Round Towers GAA Club, the Mater Hospital and a National Teachers symposium in Parnell Square all take place this week.

Commemorations marking the centenary of his death will also be hosted in Cavan, Waterford and in Boston, USA.

A prolific advocate for the Irish language, Thomas Ashe was a founding member of Conradh na Gaeilge, the Irish Volunteers plus a member of the Irish Republican Brotherhood.