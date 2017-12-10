Arts Office of Kerry County Council inviting applications for grants and bursaries

The Arts Office of Kerry County Council is inviting applications for grants and bursaries.

Grant awards are available under a number of categories, including the Creative Work Development Bursary, the Eamon Kelly Bursary for Creative Practitioners, and a Further Arts Education Bursary.

Arts Officer Kate Kennelly manages the application process, and she says Kerry County Council sees the awarding of grant-aid as an essential part of their arts programme.

Applications can be submitted online, and the closing date for receipt of submissions is Wednesday 10th January.