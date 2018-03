Over €474,000 is to be invested in Kerry arts by the Arts Council this year.

The council has outlined its plan to invest over €68 million nationwide over the course of 2018.

Among the grants offered to organisations in Kerry are €93,000 for St John’s Arts Centre in Listowel, €65,000 for the Cill Rialaig Project artists’ retreat in Ballinskelligs, and €28,300 for the Kerry Council Arts Service.