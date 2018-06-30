Arthur O’Keeffe, Gattabawn, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore.

Reposing on Sunday (July, 1st) from 5pm – 7.30pm in St. Bridget’s Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla, followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin, arriving there at approximately, 8.15pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (July, 2nd) at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in Holy Cross, Cemetery.