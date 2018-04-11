Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home Rathmore this evening (Wed April 11th) from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30pm to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Wednesday Morning Sports Update
SOCCER The Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists he did not insult the referee during last night's Champions League defeat to Liverpool. Goals from Mohamed Salah...
Nominations sought for 2018 Hugh O’Flaherty International Humanitarian Award
Nominations are being sought for the 2018 Hugh O'Flaherty International Humanitarian Award. The award, now in its 11th year, will be presented during the annual...
William ‘Bill’ Connell, Cappaclough East, Camp & formerly of Corcullen, Galway & Newry
Reposing at his residence tomorrow Thursday (April 12th) from 3pm with rosary at 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 11am in...
Arthur Moynihan, Glenan Rua, Shinnagh, Rathmore & formerly of Gortdarrig Headford.
Kerry Garda Traffic Core numbers almost halved since 2009
Kerry's Garda Traffic Corps has almost halved in the past nine years. Data, compiled by Fianna Fáil, reveals a 49% decrease in the number of...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBY Dries Swanepoel has been invited to train with Munster in South Africa this week ahead of Friday's Pro 14 game with the Cheetahs....
Tipperary Announce Team To Host Kerry In Munster Minor Football Championship
Tipperary have announced their team to host Kerry tomorrow in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor Football Championship. The Counties clash in a ¼ Final tie...