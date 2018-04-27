Around half of Kerry Post Offices offered closure deal

Around half of the post offices in Kerry have been sent letters offering them a deal in return for closing.

1,140 post offices are currently operating across Ireland, around 40 of which operate in Kerry.

Independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae told the Dail that 26 letters offering the compensation package have been sent to post offices in the county.

The deal is part of an agreement reached between An Post and the Irish Postmasters’ Union.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae, who remains concerned about the future of the network, says some post offices want to close but others don’t.

He claims Kerry has received a higher percentage of closure offers compared to other counties: