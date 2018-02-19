Around 600 houses to be built by Kerry County Council

Around 600 houses will be built by Kerry County Council up to 2022.

That’s according to Chief Executive of the local authority, Moira Murrell who said the 62-million-euro capital housing programme in Kerry is one of the biggest in the country.

Ms Murrell said she was very satisfied with how construction is being progressed adding that the local authority had exceeded original targets by 40%.

Ms Murrell said the 600 houses being built do not include turnkey properties and said it is important to get bigger schemes up and running before single rural cottages.