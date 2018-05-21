Around 3,500 people will become Irish citizens today in Killarney ceremonies

Approximately 3,500 people from over 120 countries will become Irish citizens today in three ceremonies in Co. Kerry.

The occasion in the INEC in Killarney will be the first staging of large scale citizenship ceremonies outside of Dublin.

Amongst those receiving their citizenship today will be 93-year-old Claude Cooke, born in January 1925.





He will join another 338 people of UK nationality in taking up his Irish citizenship.

The United Kingdom is providing the third highest number of people to be naturalised today, following 683 people originally from Poland and 388 originally from Romania.

Today’s ceremony brings the total number of citizens – including children – to have been granted Irish citizenship since 2011 to over 119,000 people from 181 different countries.

Gardai have warned that traffic will be heavy on the Muckross and are advising motorists to avoid the area.