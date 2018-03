Around 300 people spent time on a trolley waiting for a bed in University Hospital Kerry in March.

This is more than a threefold increase compared to two years ago when 89 patients had been on trolleys over the course of the month.

In 2009, the figure was just 12.

The figures were published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation which says over 10,500 patients spent time on trolleys in hospitals around Ireland this month.